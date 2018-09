I got word from Thailand yesterday that Owen’s health is improving. The email I received says, “Oh he get better very much. He can breath by himself. Today he eat first meal. He try to talk but still no voice.”

I think that all of our thoughts and prayers have contributed to this. Thank you all!

The post Owen is Improving! appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

