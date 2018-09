The O-Wind is made with vents in the exterior so that it can catch city crosswinds and spin accordingly. This means that city dwellers might be able to generate their own electricity with the typical swirling winds found in cities. You can read more about this interesting design at www.goodnewsnetwork.org

The post Novel Wind Turbine Concept appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

