Building Off-Grid Casting Notice

DIY NETWORK – BUILDING OFF THE GRID – CASTING NOTICE

We’re looking throughout the United States for folks who will soon start to build an off grid home and plan to complete the build before April of 2019. We cannot consider builds that are already well underway.

If you are selected for the show, you will receive compensation of up to $10k upon completion of filming and building.

**Please note, in order to be considered for the show, the home must primarily be built on rural land where it will ultimately exist (as opposed to being 100% built in a warehouse and then transported to the land)**

Please email margaret.halkin AT warmsprings.tv or call me @ 415-828-5828 if interested. I will be happy to answer all questions and fill you in on all the show details.

Here is a sneak peek link to the show:

http://www.diynetwork.com/show s/building-off-the-grid