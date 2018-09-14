Posted on

Building Amazing Homes & Mobile Spaces Using Shipping Containers!

In this video we explore and learn how to use shipping containers as strong, durable and mobile building blocks to create amazing structures of all kinds, like a house, addition, office space, or cabin; and we feature a few stunning projects to get you inspired! Anthony Ruggiero from Storstac Inc. (http://www.storstac.com/) showed us around their yard in Toronto, Ontario and took the time to teach us about the ins and outs of building with shipping containers.

