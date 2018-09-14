In this video we explore and learn how to use shipping containers as strong, durable and mobile building blocks to create amazing structures of all kinds, like a house, addition, office space, or cabin; and we feature a few stunning projects to get you inspired! Anthony Ruggiero from Storstac Inc. (http://www.storstac.com/) showed us around their yard in Toronto, Ontario and took the time to teach us about the ins and outs of building with shipping containers.

The post Building Amazing Homes & Mobile Spaces Using Shipping Containers! appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

