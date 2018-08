The Starlighter 1, built by Bob of Showme Tiny Homes in Missouri, is very nicely put together. It features radiant floor heating, reclaimed items throughout, folding deck, off-grid ready, folding bed, and many more well thought out things.

The post The Starlighter 1 Is The Perfect Forever Tiny House appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket