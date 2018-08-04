

Jerome Osentowski spoke at Bioneers in Boulder November 8, 2013 on Indoor Forest Gardens Using Low Energy Climate Battery Technology. He spoke about how to grow your own food year-round, even tropical fruits, using Climate Battery Technology – a greenhouse design with an emphasis on perennial polyculture and making the most of the space.

Learn more at Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute

