Continue with us on our journey to have a permanent water source and container on our property at the Busted Wagon Ranch.

YouTube

This method is often less expensive and easier than drilling a well if you have surface water. This method may also make it easier to get county permission because you’re not draining or risking contamination of the the deep aquifer.

The post We Dug Our Own Shallow Well With A Backhoe appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket