

Robert and Samantha decided they want to build a tiny house. So…they got to work. And fortunately for us, they had their camera ready to go throughout the process. Sit back and enjoy while we watch this young married couple whose “combined construction experience is relatively minuscule” take their tiny house ambitions into their own hands. Thanks Robert and Samantha!

YouTube

Wow, over 3.3 million views. Obviously there’s growing demand for tiny houses. Their use of plywood interior paneling and recycled metal siding simplified construction and cut costs. It would be great to see timelapse videos of houses built with more sustainable materials.

The post Watch The SHED Tiny House Being Built Before Your Eyes appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



