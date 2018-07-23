

Darwin from the Honey Do Carpenter takes the door for the bread oven out of it’s frame and walks us through the ins and outs of the air motion and why he used aircrete in an oven. This stove can be used on any flat surface including a regular wood stove, a propane burner or a fire pit. Even though the weather is heating up and I will be doing my off grid cooking outdoors I will still be able to use the oven on my other cooking surfaces. I can’t wait!

This aircrete oven looks like a great beginner DIY project. It can sit on top of a woodstove in winter and be used outdoors in summer. The cost of aluminum roofing flashing and aircrete is about $40. Darwin has detailed step by step PDFs and videos that show how to build this and other projects such as an aircrete rocket mass heater. His PDFs include numerous formulas for aircrete.

The Honey Do Carpenter

YouTube

Special thanks to DirtPatchHeaven for documenting these projects. I’ve been following along in fascination.

The post Unveiling the Air Crete Rocket Stove Bread Oven appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

