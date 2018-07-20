

Shorty Robbins built a civil war themed Tiny House to use during reenactments and loved it so much, she sold her big house and moved in! This tiny house has lots of clever, concealed features as well as Victorian period charm and antiques. Rave reviews on YouTube.

YouTube

I love working with antiques. I’ve restored quite a few pieces. Consider paying a company to strip the finish so the dirty, hard work is done and then it’s joyful work. Finding affordable antiques is easier in rural areas. Often the value can be significantly increased with a few simple improvements. There’s a good video here on our blog that shows how to make a living doing simple repairs to antiques.

The post She Sleeps in a Piano!?! Tour her Victorian TINY HOUSE appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



