Regenerative Forest Gardens by Ernst Gotsch



Ernst Gotsch spent years planting a giant 500 hectare (1,200 acre food forest) in Brazil to perfect his techniques. In this video, you can see the results of farmer’s who have trained with Gotsch and are now applying his methods. The results speak for themselves: truly outstanding, world class. In 18 months you can turn unproductive invasive grassland into a lush food forest. The rows of vegetables in between the tree rows pays for the cost and labor of planting the fruit and timber trees, which means the system pays for itself almost immediately.

This agroforestry farming system isn’t your normal “good idea”. This is rocking academia and industrial agriculture. How can you justify constant spraying and fertilizing, polluting the environment and depleting the soil with modern agriculture when clearly Gotsch’s food forest method is superior? Think about it: ***Forest gardens improve the soil and environment every year, while industrial agriculture depletes and eventually kills the environment. It’s time to change the world. Please share these videos with others.

What’s shown in this video is exactly what I’ve been trying to learn the last few years. See last week’s blog post where I describe my dream ‘retirement plan’ of making a giant food forest like this. Special thanks to Stephen who sent me this link.



“Life in Syntropy” is the new short film from Agenda Gotsch made specially to be presented at COP21 – Paris. This film put together some of the most remarkable experiences in Syntropic Agriculture, with brand new images and interviews. This video includes dramatic aerial footage of his climax forest.

Ernst is my hero now. He seems like the ultimate teacher for what I want to learn. My biggest surprise is he uses eucalyptus, which is very invasive. He’s learned to control eucalyptus to harvest tons of biomass, create shade and increase soil moisture. Eucalyptus serve as nurse trees for the other trees and plants.

Comment: How long before we see massive country-wide food forest projects? The presenters said this system will work in 80% of Brazil. They could reforest the Amazon in a few decades. Voters should demand change on a massive scale. There’s no excuse not to. Gotsch spent decades to prove the process works on a huge scale. Investors in big agra corporations might want to sell their shares and invest in regenerative forest gardens. This is the future.

Comment: This process will work almost anywhere. Just imagine turning barren areas of the southwestern US to lush regenerative farmlands that eventually become self sustaining. It could happen in a few decades with the right leadership. Who’s going to push this forward? If you don’t think this will work in degraded areas of the southwest, think again. Watch this video. One large farm has already been completed using similar techniques. The desert Texas ranch is now a lush haven of lakes, springs, trees and wildlife. Nature will regenerate itself if we take the right steps.

http://www.naturalbuildingblog.com/50-years-ago-this-was-a-wasteland-he-changed-everything/

