Old Railway Carriage Converted Into Stunning Off-Grid Home



These two derelict old railway carriages have been converted into an absolutely stunning off the grid home. Packed full of character and history from their time on the railway, these carriages are now a wonderful place to call home.

Located in the Central Otago region in the South Island of New Zealand, this conversion project has been a true labour of love. The restoration and renovation took 8 years to get the home to it’s current state working part time.

Being located on such a remote property, the home is unable to connect to services and so is completely off the grid, capturing it’s own rain water and generating it’s power from a small solar system.

YouTube

