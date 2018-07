Good, thorough review of Nature’s Head brand biotoilets. This seems like the leading brand used by most tiny house and bus living folks. I never understood why people would spend so much money on something so simple when a $20 sawdust toilet works fine. Now I see there are advantages, especially for a family and so it may be worthwhile for some people.

