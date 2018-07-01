Mechanical light cottage morphs sliding skin with use/seasons



When his mother began talking about putting a prefab in her backyard, Caspar Schols- a physicist by training- was working at a tech firm, but had always loved architecture and asked if he could design her something special.

Wanting to create a home that you could change as easily as you change your clothes, Schols built the home in a series of shells on a wooden platform. The outer layer is insulated wood panels that slide open to reveal a glass greenhouse pavilion for hanging out or entertaining on colder days. The glass shell can also be rolled back to create an open-air dining, lounging or performance space. With more rolling, one can create other configurations, like the dinner party mode (wood in the middle, glass on the outside to create a covered space to fit a long table and 30 guests).

YouTube

