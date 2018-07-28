How to grow redworms on a large scale and produce worm castings



Growing redworms is work that I do everyday. On a small scale it can be simple, but as the operation gets larger it becomes heavy work that is done everyday. These rows have taken 3 years to build up and over 200 tons of produce to create. It keeps building.

Quantity worm production versus quality castings production



This comparison shows two ways to do worm composting that are very different. There are many versions in between.

Special thanks to North West Redworms for these worm videos. I’ve watched them many times over the years and they always inspire me. We hope to use these ideas in our forest gardens. Our windrows will probably use biomass grown on the farm so everything is organic.

