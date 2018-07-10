Debt Free Family of 5 – build 1000 sq ft Home NO Mortgage



Meet the Latigo family – Rachel, Jared and their three kids. They sold more than half the stuff they owned, as well as their house, and converted a metal building into a much smaller home on Rachel’s parents land. Building the house themselves made it possible to design it specifically to their needs.

In this interview, Jared and Rachel talk about getting debt free and show us around their house, where a lot of their rooms have custom build items. They also share about how much happier and stress free they have become since downsizing their life. Getting out of debt made it possible for Rachel to quit her job and become a stay at home mom, and she’s able to homeschool the kids and they are all able to spend much more time together as a family.

YouTube

