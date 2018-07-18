480sqft Floating Cottage For Sale on Norris Lake TN

This 480sqft Floating Cottage For Sale on Norris Lake Tennessee is equipped with a 3000 Watt Honda Generator and features a Master Bedroom with a Full Bath with Marine Head, Tiled Shower,a Loft Bedroom with 2 Twin Beds,a 2 Story Dock with Water Slide, Gazebo, Built-In Covered Boat Slip, Gas Grill, Firepit, & More!
This looks more livable than most tiny houses and typical house boats. I love all the outdoor living space, and of course the location is wonderful.
