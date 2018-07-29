

The Raise The Roof project has spanned over two years. With the support of generous donors and supporters, Operation Hope Foundation (OHF) has built 115 rice bag (earthbag) houses. Moving forward, OHF will focus on training villagers on the earthbag building method as the Nepal Government has approved the design of the house, and affected villagers will be granted 300,000 rupees (S$4,000) to rebuild their own houses.

Operation Hope Foundation, Singapore

The post 115 Operation Hope Foundation Earthbag Houses appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



