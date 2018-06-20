

When building a tiny house with off-grid capabilities, there is a lot of technology that goes into the creation of the structure. This video outlines all the technical elements of the Luthorville tiny house project.

This is an excellent one hour video that goes into the details of his tiny house systems. Very informative. I love projects that push the boundaries somewhat. His home tour is shown in the video below.

YouTube

Tiny House Tour in the Mojave Desert

The post What is the world’s most advanced off-grid tiny house? appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

