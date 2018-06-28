I have had some recent email communication with a reader who writes, “My wife and I are nurturing an Academy of Building Conservation, following research by Donovan Rykema that the greenest building is the one already built because of the embodied energy of materials and past investment. We have an embarrassment of riches which I think of as the blessing and the curse; a blessing because of magnificent historic context, and a curse because the sheer number of sites overwhelms available resources. One example is Woodburne Mansion which is crumbling because the County says they lack the resources to stop the leaks.“

Painful and often unnecessary. This is a poem I wrote on the topic:”

Old Buildings

Eyesore or treasure? With what shall we measure

The value of buildings we see every day?

Some buildings age gracefully, well pointed masonry

With legions of people to admire and to fix

While some are neglected, abandoned, dejected

A sad wounded call for a quick coup de grace

Roof gone the water pours, glass broken, missing doors

Awaiting the crumble to rubble and sticks

Time, water, and gravity, agents of entropy

Bedevil us all and the things we create

Seeking transcendence and signs of ascendance

Instead we find ruins and piles of old bricks

Sometimes outdated, old stories related

Of who we were once and the things we admired

Like Ozymandias , time levels all of us

And takes us away cross our own River Styx

So like us old buildings are born, grow, and die

Like us old buildings may fade

But those that remain tell their stories again

And remind us of currents that were once in the mix

But unlike us old buildings may continue and live

Unlike us they don’t have to die

Telling stories of craftsmanship, stories of skill

Stories of songs sung in brick.

John Haigis 8/28/14

