

After touring hundreds of farms & visiting all 50 states during the Great American Farm Tour, Justin Rhodes can finally settle back into farm life on his 75 acre homestead with his family.

We get to take a first ever farm tour during the early summer, when the activity is jamming & lots of works needs to be done. Justin takes us through each ‘permaculture zone’ – to give a better explanation of the concepts shared through permaculture learning. We get to see his kitchen garden just as plants are going in the ground & also get to witness the infamous animal systems he is known for.

YouTube

Their mult-generational farm is sooo beautiful, wow. It should become super productive in a few years when their new farm systems fully kick in. Maybe next time they will give a tour of their farmhouse.

