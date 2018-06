We are a group of craftsmen enthusiastic about natural materials. Our goal is to use local resources to build healthy housing. We revive traditional building crafts and combine them with modern knowledge of natural construction. We can build a new building and renovate an old house.

Organica

The post Organica Straw Bale House appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket