

When architect Julius Taminiau and his girlfriend needed more space for their growing family, they left their tiny Amsterdam flat and bought what was the best deal in town at the time, an old houseboat in a floating community. They decided to sell the boat (for 1 euro) to make way for their dream houseboat.

To achieve two full floors within the five-meter height limit set by the docks, Taminiau built the lower rooms partially-submerged. With a nod to Japanese design, Taminiau relied on the proportions of a tatami mat to layout the rooms, paying attention to weight distribution so the home would float.

The floating community where the family is moored is very dense and Taminiau thinks it could be a solution for growing cities to add housing stock (affordably). He likes being close to his neighbors and says it’s a real “floating village”.

YouTube

The post On building your dream (floating) home-studio, the Dutch way appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



