NewEarth Haven Bio Architecture

The NE Haven Bali project will offer a stunning low-tech ecological, bio-architectured Haven of twenty four unique eco-pod time-share dwellings. Considerations of designs account for the integration of natural environment, and internally each structure provides a supportive environment, based on biogeometrical designs and principles, that encourages health, healing, energy balancing and creativity.



Bio architecture eco domes are designed to offer all the luxuries of western living at a fraction of the cost to build.

Our signature Roots foundation utilizes a system of biomimicry to mimic the energetic root structure of plants and trees, existing naturally in nature with the purpose of adding stability to the structure and holding the soil around it.

As a bridge to what will eventually be an entire network of domes fully provided with an off grid power supply, fiber optic lighting.

A composting toilet system will be installed on the back of a 1m sun deck which wraps around the entire perimeter. Piped in water and solar power will outfit domes with a water supply and warm shower water. Underneath each dome an organic garden will be planted, providing fresh herbs and vegetables for dome residents.

Every aspect of development is designed to prototype and showcase new models for building standards; from sustainable building materials, to alternative energy approaches, to water capture and purification technologies.

