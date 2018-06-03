Work has been completed on a new patio roof behind our farmhouse just in time for the start of the rainy season. This roof keeps our outdoor picnic area and workspace out of the heat and rain. The patio roof also helps keep blowing rain away from the back door, shop door and carport, as well as protect our ‘booster pump’ that irrigates the garden. The roof is made with metal framing and microconcrete roof tiles like the ones on our house.

The forest garden in the background (now approaching maturity after 5 years) looks better and better every year. As I’ve said a number of times, the forest garden has been one of the most enjoyable and life enhancing things I’ve ever done. Once fully established, few or no additional inputs will be needed, and the soil will improve over time instead of being depleted as happens with other agriculture/gardening systems. That’s the power of forests!

This experience has encouraged me to continue doing projects like this, especially since the new forest garden (out of sight to the right of the camera) is about 100 times more efficient than the first one. Please search our blog for keywords Forest Garden to read previous articles. There is currently a resurgence of interest in this ancient gardening method and now forest gardens are spreading around the world. It takes a lot of work to get the garden started initially, but the long term rewards are well worth it. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

