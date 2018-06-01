Jun 01
Is This the World’s Biggest Back to Eden Food Forest?
Aaron Graber, discusses his personal project of developing a “Back to Eden” forest garden. This project requires around 2,000 yards of wood chip mulch, a Ventrac 4500, and a little bit of crazy! The Ventrac compact tractor is capable of many unique tasks.
For more information, visit https://www.ventrac.com/ (faster and more agile than a Bobcat)
