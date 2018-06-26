

Francois and Sarah-lee live in a stunning, modern tiny house together with their 3 children. At only 21 m2 (226 ft2) fitting a family of 5 into the home was no easy task. Thankfully, Francois, a tiny house designer and builder was up to the challenge!

In this episode we tour the home and learn how this tiny house on wheels has cleverly been designed to accomodate a large family living in a small house, while exploring what family life is like in a tiny home.

This home is packed with clever small space design ideas, tricks and features which help the home to not only be very functional for this family, but also visually beautiful!

YouTube

The post Family of 5’s Modern Tiny House Packed With Clever Design Ideas appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



