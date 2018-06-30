

Creatures of Place is an insight into the wonderful world of Artist as Family: Meg Ulman, Patrick Jones, and their youngest son, Woody. Living on an urban 1/4 acre section in a small Australian town, Meg and Patrick have designed their property using permaculture principals. They grow most of their own food, don’t own cars and ride their bikes instead, use very little electricity, and forage food and materials from their local forest. We found their story super inspiring and we think you will too!

Great project and great video. Highly recommended. Please check out Happen Films, the producer of this video. They’ve just released a feature length documentary called Living the Change – Inspiring Stories for a Sustainable Future.

The post Family Flourishing on an Urban 1/4 acre Permaculture Plot appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

