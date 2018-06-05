All this week I will be available at the Permies.com forum answering questions about my new book Essential Earthbag Construction. This is an immensely popular and informative forum discussing every aspect of Permaculture. My focus will be earthbag building, but you can find or initiate threads related to any pertinent subject. If you engage in the discussion you can actually win a copy of my book!

