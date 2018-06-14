Dee Living on $800 a month in a Cargo Trailer



In today’s video we meet Dee again who was in my most popular video ever! Her first video has had nearly 1.5 million views because people love Dee’s courage, ingenuity and strength. I’m very glad to say that she has improved her situation and has since moved into a nicely converted cargo trailer and made herself a wonderful little home! In this video we’ll take the tour.

Be sure to check out the Cheap RV Living channel. They get millions of views for good reason. (Hint: they cover a wide range of topics of interest to off gridders, tiny house folks, etc.)

