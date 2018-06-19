Couple taps into Mexico City’s creativity with frugal design



When Oscar and Daniela found a crumbling adobe building in Mexico City’s Tacubaya neighborhood, they were inspired to use salvaged materials to transform it into their design studio and home for their family of four.

Using materials found on the street and bought by the kilo (mainly metals), they rebuilt a long, railroad-style home creating their own space-saving furniture, like lofted bed “nests” for their children. They transformed a section of the structure where the roof had collapsed into a live/work lounge. With flooring scraps from former projects, they created a wooden patchwork floor and wall. With reclaimed doors and windows they rebuilt an entire wall which now resembles stained-glass art.

YouTube

They plan to start building homes from salvaged materials and renting them out.

