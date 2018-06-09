

This stunning tiny home has used natural building techniques to give it an earthen cottage look, making it a unique hybrid between tiny house on wheels and a small natural home.

What looks like a relatively conventional tiny house on the exterior completely transforms on the interior, where use of natural lime plaster has given the home an earthen appearance, something very rare in tiny homes, and as you’ll discover in this video, possibly for very good reason.

YouTube

This is a great accomplishment and inspiration for others.

The post Beautiful Tiny Home Built To Look Like Earthen Cottage appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



