

1801 Stone Estate house for sale – lots of history. Nicely secluded, 6/10 mile off main road. One of the oldest Stone homes West of the Alleghenies and certainly one of the oldest in Kentucky.

First time this property has been available in 50 yrs. 5 fireplaces, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, exposed beams, 9′ and 10′ ceilings, hand-hewn oak beams Chestnut, Cherry and Heart Pine floors. 2′ thick walls – massively constructed with massive integrity. Two 100′ long barns, Silo and feed lot.

YouTube

Wow, absolutely stunning.

