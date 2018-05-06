From Phillip, one of our readers: We went to see this temple in N. Thailand. One structure was made of adobe and rice hulls bricks. The whole village helped in the project. It had 2 floors. Ground floor was dining hall. Second floor was apartment for senior monks. We also saw a toilet built separetly. On the toilet the roof was made of bamboo mat covered by chicken mesh wire and cement. The mail building was painted by waterproof paint, but it looked like some water drops were damaging it.

In the same village there is a Japanese restaurant with an organic garden. They have this clay brick structure there. Very rough workmanship. Perhaps some kind of a fun project.

Wat Huai Thaeng, Tambon Pa Phlu, Amphoe Ban Hong, Chang Wat Lamphun 51130

The post Wat Huai Thaeng Rice Hull/Clay Bricks appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



