

Taking to the road and living the van life in a beautifully renovated VW Kombi Westfalia, this couple are exploring Australia and working to earn their parking spots as volunteers at sustainable communities and farms all over the continent.

The van has been beautifully renovated using almost entirely recycled and salvaged materials, mostly pallet wood. Kylie and Stu had dreamed of living in a Kombi van and did the entire renovation themselves. In this video, we dive into the build process, as well as learn what it’s like to live full time in a VW Kombi van.

YouTube

