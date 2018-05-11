

How can you outsmart traditional land owners and make several times the profit they make from a piece of land? This video helps you find out! They didn’t mention Mixed Agro Forestry like we’re doing. The method we now use is profitable the first year onward. But it is very interesting to note how all three of their suggestions are various types of agro forestry.

