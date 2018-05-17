

Colette O’Neill is an author and founder of The Bealtaine Project, bringing Goddess Permaculture into universal awareness, as we struggle to care for our Mother Earth. Colette weaves this passion for the Great Mother into all of her work, writing about, photographing and filming Mother Earth in all her seasonal joy and beauty.

If you would like to see over 15,000 photographs of Bealtaine Cottage, read over 1,000 blogs, then go to the Bealtaine Cottage website.

Wow, so incredibly beautiful. Surely this is one of the best permaculture projects out there. Search our blog for previous stories about Bealtaine Cottage. This is her best ever tour and so I just had to share it.

