May 05
Spectacular Tiny House Truck Made From Salvaged Materials
Adam and Sian have built an amazing off-the-grid tiny house on the back of a beautiful old Bedford truck. Their home is powered by solar, and is constructed almost entirely from salvaged materials.
After finding a perfect location to park their home long-term, they have found ways of extending their living space, by building a spacious deck, outdoor kitchen and composting toilet.
