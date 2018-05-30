

Alone Survival Winner Zachary Fowler camps out overnight in his reed survival shelter in the Maine wilderness and shows dozens of practical/useful camping and survival tips. Like Zachary says, “The weather outside might be frightful but inside my thatched reed winter survival shelter it’s quite delightful!”

I’m really impressed with the simplicity and insulation value of this reed hut. The reed bed is especially practical. It looks 100 times more comfortable than pine boughs. Other video highlights include how to bank a fire overnight so you can start it in the morning without getting out of bed, and fanning the flames with a collapsible blow tube.

YouTube

The post Solo Overnight In The Thatched Reed Winter Survival Shelter During Snowstorm appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



