

We went to the Building Code office today. Danny talks about the shed conversion to a single family dwelling and what the building codes are for Stone County, MS. These may not be the same as codes in your county.

****** ALWAYS CHECK WITH YOUR COUNTY BUILDING CODE OFFICE BEFORE BUYING LAND AND PURCHASING A SHED TO CONVERT INTO A SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING.

Shed conversions seem to be gaining in popularity. Here’s one of many sites to look into: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyUgMKUp8A0

Comment on YouTube from Chuck Miller: “A county took the Amish to court and tried to force them to standard codes, the Amish showed hundreds of houses that blew down from high winds, burned down, etc. That Amish proved that they haven’t lost any houses to winds like the code houses did. The Amish won. Problem is too many people saying “OK master government”.”

