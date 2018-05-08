

Pat Bowcock explains how she left her 9-5 lifestyle to live in tune with the land, creating her own five acre permaculture smallholding, that is her home, her work and her life. (Absolutely lovely place.)

Pat’s smallholding, Ourganics Evolving Systems, features a large polytunnel, a flood garden and a forest garden, all of which she harvests and sells to the local community. The local spring is used to water the crops which then joins the River Bride and a small caravan and yurt offer a place to stay, providing extra income.

Ourganics Evolving Systems is a real example of how off-grid living is a labour of love where work and play are interchangeable and a job doesn’t mean paying rent, but living a richer life.

YouTube

The post Off-grid Living | Living With The Land | Part 7 appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



