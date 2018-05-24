

This is a tour of my RV followed by an explanation of my transition from a conventional lifestyle to being liberated and at peace. Live simply so that others can simply live.

I work part time so I can live full time, and so can you. Maybe not to this extreme, but certainly downsize, minimize, and reevaluate some “stuff.” It’s possible to do all the things you SAY you wish you could do (volunteer more, read books, take yoga, breathe, cook, bake, hike, kayak, and lead a stress-free life in service to others).

YouTube

