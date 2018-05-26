

Combining the alluring freedom of both tiny house living and life on the water, this tiny floating house boat is an incredible alternative living solution.

Designed by Ian Ugarte in collaboration with architect Drew Heath, this tiny house boat, named the Arkiboat, was designed to be strong and lightweight, designed for a life at sea with open views to the surrounding environment, all with an architectural edge.

YouTube

I love living on houseboats but this one is very expensive. Maybe they could cut the cost by building on top of an old house boat (recycle the pontoons, motors and steering). On the plus side, this houseboat would enable you to live in a nice neighborhood at half cost of your neighbors.

