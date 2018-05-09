

“The Kodiak by Inergy Solar is the most powerful solar generator in our lineup, yet still only weighs 20 lbs. Capable of satisfying the demanding needs of camp trailers and home appliances for days at a time, this generator is as versatile as it is powerful. For the ultimate in emergency power or camping luxury without the hassles of traditional fuel powered generators, the Kodiak is second to none.”

Yes, they’re more expensive than gas generators but with the Kodiak you don’t have to store fuel.

Kodiak review

Thanks to Ajarn Richard for this tip.

The post Kodiak generator: the ultimate tiny house generator? appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



