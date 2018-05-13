What if there was an air-conditioner that could run without any electricity? A Bangladeshi inventor has done just that by creating a “zero electricity” air conditioner that is made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Ashis Paul, the inventor of this cost effective setup, managed to figure out an easy way to create an air conditioner. It is called the “Eco-Cooler” and is based on a very simple idea of how air cools when it expands.

Most of Bangladesh gets very warm in the summers with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius. Some of these rural areas don’t even have access to electricity. The eco-cooler, being electricity-free and incredibly cheap and easy to make, is a blessing for all the people. Over 25,000 eco-coolers have been installed in Bangladesh so far by Grameen Intel employees and Grey Dhaka volunteers.

The process is incredibly simple! All you need is a few empty plastic bottles and some basic tools. There are no copyrights as the inventors believe that anyone should be able to make it. Anyone can go to their website and download the free how-to-guide.

TechJuice

