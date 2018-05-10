

Turn a typical trailer into a walk-in cooler to take on the road! Great for storing, shipping and selling produce. This step-by-step video goes through the process building your own portable CoolBot powered mobile walk-in cooler. Please visit StoreItCold.com for more information.

Interested in building your own? Download this PDF construction guide: https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/2434330/DIY%20Trailer%20Guide.pdf

