Friends,

Consider attending our Building with Earth and Straw workshop by the Hermitage Community in Three Rivers, MI. on June 1-2, 2018.

More information at http://www.hermitagecommunity.org/news/. Register and pay at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceg0tfOo7dip70LBz8magJhYX0F6A-8U0rJs_BCcASPyRcWA/viewform.

Or call 269-244-8696 to register or more information.

Special discount for late registrants: Cost is only $50.

The post Building with Earth and Straw workshop in Michigan appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



