

This is a brilliant DIY hack for creating an off-grid water heater with just a simple handmade rocket stove, water barrel, and copper pipes! No pump! No propane!

It was built by a couple of incredible people we met last summer, Sebastien and Isabelle. They’re passionate about reconnecting with the earth and finding sustainable ways to live. One of their hobbies is experimenting with rocket stoves and making them function as a cooktop, a heat source, and sometimes even as a hot water heater.

This is their first prototype and they’re hoping to refine the system this year. Now that they know it works, they’re hoping to use an insulated hot water tank that will keep the water warm for longer. This will eventually be an outdoor shower for them.

YouTube

This design provides space heating, cooking and water heating at very low cost using free salvaged wood. Larger versions can be used to heat benches, rooms, floors and entire houses. Search our blog for dozens of other types of appropriate technology.

