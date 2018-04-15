

Video tour of an incredible underground hobbit home in Canada that is completely off-grid. It is built with straw bale walls and limestone plaster, log roof rafters and support columns, and a stunning green roof with a glass dome in the centre to bring in a lot of natural light.

The hobbit house has solar power for the lights, a single-burner propane cooktop in the kitchen, a portable solar shower and composting 5-gallon bucket toilet with sawdust in the bathroom, and a woodstove for heat.

In addition to being sustainable and off-grid, the interior design of the tiny house is quite stunning. They’ve used natural, unfinished wood for countertops, benches, a table, and more. It all adds to the feeling that your house is a part of the woods. It’s minimalist living at it’s best.

