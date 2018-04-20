

Padma and Narsanna Koppula have turned a barren piece of land in Telangana’s Medak district in India into a food forest by engaging the community that lives around it. Here’s their story.

YouTube

Search our blog for many related stories on different ways to turn degraded, dead, run down land into productive farmland. This is one of the best ways to create an affordable homestead.

